Sakhalin-2 LNG project continues full operations following maintenance work

(MENAFN) The Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, situated in Russia's Far East, has resumed full-scale operations following the successful completion of planned maintenance work, as confirmed by Gazprom Deputy CEO Vitaly Markelov in a statement to the Interfax news agency on Tuesday.



This maintenance initiative was initiated in July and encompassed all of the project's production facilities, indicating a comprehensive effort to ensure the optimal functioning of the Sakhalin-2 LNG plant. Notably, this LNG plant has been operational since 2009 and currently boasts an annual production capacity of 11.5 million tons of LNG.



It's worth mentioning that several major energy companies, including Britain's Shell, decided to withdraw from the Sakhalin-2 project in the wake of Western sanctions imposed on Russia due to its military activities in Ukraine. However, Japan's Mitsui and Mitsubishi chose to retain their combined 22.5 percent stake in the project. Furthermore, other long-standing buyers of Asian LNG from Sakhalin-2, such as South Korea, have continued their imports of gas from this venture.

MENAFN18092023000045015682ID1107088297