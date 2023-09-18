Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 Popular Savoury Snacks To Relish On Lord Ganesha's Birthday

ALSO READ: 7 ways to deal with ADHD

Here are five popular savoury snacks commonly enjoyed during Ganesh Chaturthi:

1. Modak:

While modak is traditionally a sweet offering to Lord Ganesha, savoury versions called "Ukadiche Modak" are dumplings stuffed with coconut, sesame seeds, jaggery, and spices.

2. Chakli:

Chakli is a crispy, spiral-shaped snack made from rice flour and gram flour. It's seasoned with varispices like cumin, sesame seeds, and asafoetida. Chakli is deep-fried to perfection.

3. Murukku:

Murukku is a crunchy, twisted snack made from rice flour and urad dal, spiced with red chilli powder and cumin seeds. Murukku is deep-fried until golden brown and is a favourite among both kids and adults.

4. Kachori:

Kachori is a flaky, deep-fried pastry filled with a savoury mixture of lentils, spices, and sometimes, potatoes. It's available in variregional variations, each with its unique flavour profile.

5. Poha Chivda:

Poha chivda is a crispy snack made from flattened rice (poha) mixed with peanuts, curry leaves, mustard seeds, and spices. It's shallow-fried or roasted until it becomes crunchy and is perfect for munching during the festivities.

