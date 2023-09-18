Kerala News LIVE: Nipah Virus: 11 Samples' Test Turn Negative; More 30 Samples Sent For Testing

(MENAFN- Asianet) 8.15 AM:
Nipah virus: 11 samples' test turn negative; more 30 samples sent for testing
In a major relief to Kerala, 11 samples that were sent for the Nipah vitest have turned out to be negative.
The samples of another 30 people on the high-risk contact list have also been sent for tests.
In the wake of Nipah outbreak,
a high-level meeting will be held today under the leadership of ministers Veena George, Mohammad Riyaz, Ahmed Devar Kovil and AK Saseendran at 10 am.
The number of people in the contact list has reached 950.
MENAFN18092023007385015968ID1107088279
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.