Kerala News LIVE: Nipah Virus: 11 Samples' Test Turn Negative; More 30 Samples Sent For Testing

In a major relief to Kerala, 11 samples that were sent for the Nipah vitest have turned out to be negative.

The samples of another 30 people on the high-risk contact list have also been sent for tests.

In the wake of Nipah outbreak,

a high-level meeting will be held today under the leadership of ministers Veena George, Mohammad Riyaz, Ahmed Devar Kovil and AK Saseendran at 10 am.

The number of people in the contact list has reached 950.