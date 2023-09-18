Selena Gomez Breaks Silence On Netizens Reacting To Her VIRAL VMA Video

ALSO READ: Sophie Turner spotted for 1st time after announcing separation with Joe Jonas

In 2009, Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting his ex-girlfriend and superstar Rihanna. He has since faced several further accusations of assault by ex-girlfriends and acquaintances, which he has denied.

For those unaware, former Love Island contestant Natalia Zoppa joined the 33-year-old on stage at the Manchester leg of his tour and got held by the neck by Brown for six seconds. The action prompted a backlash on social media, with domestic violence charity The Cassandra Centre responding to the video on Twitter. "This is so unpleasant to watch," they wrote. "Even the fact that she is on a stage with him does not stop her obvidiscomfort – as she puts her hand up to his as it encircles her throat."

Selena Gomez's reactions at the VMAs became some of the most talked-about memes of the night. She took to Instagram to share her thoughts, saying, "I will never be a meme again. I'd rather sit still than be dragged for being myself. Much love."

Some of the moments that sparked memes include Selena Gomez's concerned reaction during Olivia Rodrigo's "planned" stage-destructed and pyrotechnic performance, her pose for photos during Demi Lovato's medley, and her expression when Chris Brown's name got announced during the ceremony.

