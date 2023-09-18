Sondrel Appoints New Vp Of Strategic Sales

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Oliver Jones, Sondrel's VP of Strategic Sales We have continued to build out our senior team over the past few months as we drive the business forwards and Ollie forms another key part of that.” - Graham Curren, CEO of SondrelREADING, UK, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Sondrel (AIM: SND), the fabless semiconductor business providing turnkey services in the design and delivery of 'application specific integrated circuits' ("ASICs") and 'system on chips' ("SoCs") for leading global technology brands, is pleased to announce the appointment of Oliver Jones as Vice-President of Strategic Sales.
Oliver has over 20 years of Commercial and Business Development experience across the technology and engineering sectors. Most recently, Oliver was Chief Commercial Officer for an EV battery start up where he led the acquisition of new customer partnerships with some of the world's leading car brands.
Prior to that, he held varisenior leadership roles for a market leading global automotive engineering firm including VP Commercial and Business Development, where he was responsible for leading multiple large and complex key accounts across Europe and Asia with over $1bn in cumulative revenues. Oliver brings his significant experience to an established senior leadership team led by Founder and CEO Graham Curren, who are committed to further advancing the Group's growth strategy.
Graham Curren, Chief Executive Officer of Sondrel, commented:
''I'm thrilled to welcome Ollie to our senior leadership team. He brings a wealth of relevant experience which will allow him to hit the ground running in leading our sales function. We have continued to build out our senior team over the past few months as we drive the business forwards and Ollie forms another key part of that.''
Oliver Jones, Vice-President of Strategic Sales, commented:
''Sondrel is an excellent business with a significant runway for growth, and I'm excited to be part of that journey. The Company already has a strong sales pipeline and I'm looking forward to using my experience to build that out further and engage Sondrel's turnkey ASIC offering with more of the world's largest technology companies.''
About Sondrel (Holdings) PLC
Sondrel is a UK-based fabless semiconductor company specialising in high end, complex digital Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) and System on Chips (SOCs). It provides a full turnkey service in the design, prototyping, testing, packaging and production of ASICs and SoCs.
The Company is one of only a few companies capable of designing and supplying the higher-spec chips built on the most advanced semiconductor technologies, selling into a range of hyper growth end markets such as high-performance computing, automotive, artificial intelligence, VR/AR, video analytics, image processing, mobile networking and data centres. Sondrel designs have enabled products by leading technology brands including Apple (iPhone), Sony (PlayStation), Meta's (Oculus), Samsung, Google and Sony smartphones, JVC (prosumer camcorders), Tesla and Mercedes-Benz cars.
Sondrel is well-established, with a 20-year track record of successful delivery, supported by long standing ecosystem partnerships including Arm, TSMC and Samsung. Headquartered in the UK, Sondrel has a global presence with offices in UK, USA, China, India and Morocco.
It is listed on AIM with the ticker SND.
