Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Netflix Or Prime Video? Know Where And When To Watch Ranveer, Alia's Film

Also Read:

Sonakshi Sinha buys swanky sea-facing apartment worth Rs 11 crore in Mumbai



Due to time restrictions, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's OTT version has an additional 10 minutes that were removed from the original version. This brings the film's running duration to 2 hours and 58 minutes. Many consider this one of Karan Johar's greatest films as a filmmaker. Fans praised the picture for its superb ensemble cast, funky soundtrack, and outrageset design, all hallmarks of a Karan Johar family comedy.

Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra play on-screen couple and Ranveer Singh's paternal grandparents in the film. On the other hand, Shabana Azmi plays Alia Bhatt's paternal grandmother. One of the most talked-about parts of the picture is the inclusion of seasoned performers in the cast.

Also Read:

'Jawan' box office collection Day 7: Shah Rukh Khan's film gets closer to the Rs 400-crore mark

The film premiered in theatres on July 28 of this year, marking Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's second feature collaboration following Gully Boy.