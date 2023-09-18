South Diva Priyamani Talks About How Atlee 'Cheated' Her Prior To Jawan Release

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal spills beans on planning for baby with Katrina Kaif, here's what he said

Priyamani played Lakshmi, a trusted member of the deadly girl squad of SRK in Jawan and nailed the role with finesse and perfection. Priyamani does, however, have a grudge against director Atlee. Her anger stems from a viral rumour that most of the country was subjected to in the weeks leading up to the release of Jawan.

Before the release, it was reported and said that Tamil star Thalapthy Vijay, a frequent collaborator of Atlee Kumar, can have a cameo in Jawan. It, however, turned out to be false after the film was released. Priyamani said in a recent interview that Atlee had actually told her that Vijay was on board the film along with Shah Rukh. An excited Priyamani had even requested a few scenes with Vijay, to which Atlee had agreed.

Priyamani expressed her disappointment when, during the shoot, Vijay was not a part of Jawan. She joked that Atlee had cheated her in this fashion. The actress made this complaint in good faith.

