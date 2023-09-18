Ravichandran Ashwin's Thought-Provoking Perspective On ODI Powerplay Rules

"Team India was commanding ODI cricket during the 2013-14 period. One of the main reasons for that was the absence of the rule requiring five fielders inside the circle and the introduction of the two new balls. I believe that India's dominance with spin was posing a challenge to world cricket," Ashwin stated on his official YouTube channel.

At that time, Ravindra Jadeja and Ashwin himself were the primary spinners, with occasional contributions from Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf Pathan. The presence of four fielders inside the circle made it challenging for batsmen to score freely during the middle overs. However, the introduction of the two new balls and the five-fielder rule changed the dynamics of the game, leading to a decline in matches with scores of 240-250-260," the veteran spinner added.

Ashwin also commended KL Rahul, describing him as a budding middle-order batsman.

"Interestingly, KL Rahul wasn't initially slated to play that game; Shreyas Iyer was the intended choice. I've consistently advocated for KL Rahul at No. 5. ODI cricket should experience its ups and downs, and KL Rahul is providingwith stability in the middle order.

Batting in the middle order is genuinely challenging. MS Dhoni mastered that art. I'm not drawing a direct comparison between MS Dhoni and KL Rahul, but I believe KL Rahul is gradually perfecting his role," he elaborated.

