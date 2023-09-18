Sobhita Dhulipala Meets Rekha At Award Ceremony. Shares Reaction

Also Read:

To Sobhita's amazement, Rekha not only acknowledged her presence but also showered her with praise for her exceptional work. Rekha informed Sobhita that she had heard about her remarkable performances in movies and web series, including her standout role in 'The Night Manager'.

Sobhita couldn't help but be mesmerized by Rekha's timeless charm and the heartfelt words of appreciation she received. In return, Sobhita expressed her deep love and admiration for the yesteryear star. It was a beautiful moment where the admiration flowed both ways, bridging the gap between two generations of remarkable actresses.

Sobhita was extremely grateful about this moment and went on to repost it on her Instagram stories. She said,“When you receive love from your hero, a part of you changes forever. The child in you becomes a song. This was one such moment :)

With the one and only❤️”

It's worth noting that Rekha, during her era, was celebrated as the "IT woman." She graced the covers of popular fashion and film magazines, setting trends and defining glamour in Bollywood. She was the epitome of elegance and allure.

Fast forward to today, Sobhita Dhulipala stands as one of the most sought-after and glamoractresses of her generation. She captivates audiences with her stunning avatars and delivers memorable performances on screen, with her role as Kaveri in 'The Night Manager' being a shining example. Rekha and Sobhita's impromptu rendezvwas a heartwarming exchange that left fans and industry insiders alike in admiration of these two remarkable actresses, each contributing their unique charm to the world of cinema.

