Vicky Kaushal Spills The Beans About Planning A Baby With Katrina Kaif; Here's What He Said

“I had trouble coming to terms with that reality that I can," he told host Nikhil Taneja.“Those factors were never the reason why I fell in love with Katrina. When I got to know the human side of her, I fell in love with her. When I got to know her, I was fully in love with her, and I knew that I would want to have her as my life companion. Nothing else matters. First, I used to feel odd getting attention from her. I used to be like 'Heh? Are you okay?' Not that I wasn't giving a lot of attention, it was mutual. For me also, being from the outside and not knowing her as a human being, she was a phenomenon. She still is. It's just that the human side also added.” he added in the interview.



