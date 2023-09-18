Honor 90 5G With 200MP Camera, 6.7-Inch AMOLED Display, 5000Mah Battery Debuts In India

A 6.7-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate is included with the Honor 90 5G. To reduce eye strain, the display uses 3840HZ PWM dimming technology. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 CPU with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage powers the smartphone. The Honor 90 5G runs MagicOS 7.1, which is based on Android 13, according to a microsite on Amazon.

Also Read |

Dynamic Island in iPhone 15: Here's why everyone is talking about the standout feature

The triple rear camera system on the Honour 90 5G has a 200MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The gadget has a 50MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The gadget has some excellent built-in camera capabilities.





Also Read |

Apple iPhone 15 Pro includes ISRO-made GPS technology; Check out details

The tool uses artificial intelligence (AI) to facilitate processes for vloggers. It assists with audio denoise, suggests video modes, and has an AI Vlog Assistant that enables users to create a 15-second social media-ready video with only a few touches. A large 5000 mAh battery and 66W rapid charging are also included in the Honor 90 5G.

Diamond Silver, Emerald Green, and Midnight Black are the available colour options for the Honor 90 5G at launch. The Honour 90 5G is available for purchase in India, with the entry-level 8GB + 256GB model costing Rs. 37,999 and the 12GB + 512GB model costing Rs. 39,999. The business has also disclosed offers. Customers who pre-order the Honor 90 5G will receive discounted pricing of Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively.

Additionally, customers utilising EMI transactions from ICICI and SBI Bank cards may get an immediate discount of Rs 3,000 while purchasing the recently released Honor 90 5G. Additionally, customers who trade their previcellphones for the HONOR 90 will receive a further discount.





Also Read |

Apple iPhone 15 Pro includes ISRO-made GPS technology; Check out details