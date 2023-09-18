Karnataka Govt To Provide Free Laptops For Children Of Construction Workers Pursuing PUC

To avail of this opportunity, construction workers who are registered under Labour Officer-1, Sub Division Bengaluru, can visit the office of the Senior Labor Inspector at their respective circle office. They should submit their applications along with the required documents to the receiving office. The deadline for applications is September 26, 2023.

For additional information and inquiries, interested individuals can contact the Labour Officer at Sub Division-1, Bengaluru, located at Karnataka State Institute of Labour Studies Building, First Floor, Manjunath Nagar, Bagalgunte, Bengaluru-73. Alternatively, they can reach out via phone at the following numbers: 9845587605 and 8105084941.

Applicants are required to provide the following documents along with their application:

1. Construction Workers Registration Card (Certificate)

2. Study certificate from the college where they are pursuing their PUC

3. College Enrollment Receipt