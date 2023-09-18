Asia Cup 2023: Fans' Ugly Fist-Fight After India Vs Sri Lanka Caught On Camera; Video Goes Viral - WATCH

Kuldeep Yadav was the star performer for India in this closely-contested match, as they successfully defended a total of 213 by bowling out Sri Lanka for 172. This victory secured India's place in the final, and it also marked the end of Sri Lanka's 13-match winning streak in ODIs.

Despite being on the losing side, Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage earned the Man of the Match title for his impressive performance, which included a maiden ODI five-wicket haul. India's captain, Rohit Sharma, commended Kuldeep's consistent and rhythmic bowling, which has yielded positive results in recent ODIs.

Also Read:

Asia Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir speaks candidly when addressing India's top-order struggle against Sri Lanka