Nipah Outbreak: Holiday Declared For Educational Institutions Till Saturday; Monoclonal Antibody Arrives

Meanwhile, Health Minister Veena George announced that the monoclonal antibody of Nipah vihas arrived in the state. She said that everyone who came in contact with the person who died on August 30 will undergo testing.

The minister also informed that a special medical board will be formed in the hospitals that have reported Nipah positive.



She informed the media that a central expert council had discussed the drug's stability. Although it has not yet been clinically confirmed, this medicine is the only antiviral treatment for Nipah viinfection.

"Further steps or course of action would be decided by the expert committee," she said.

The Minister earlier in the day told the state Assembly that although there was no reason to worry about the Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode district, people should continue to exercise caution as they went about their everyday lives.

The brain-damaging vihas killed two people and infected three others in Kozhikode district. On Wednesday, a 24-year-old health worker became Kerala's fifth confirmed Nipah case since its recent outbreak. Of the three infected persons under treatment, the condition of a nine-year-old boy continues to remain critical.

A 24-hour control room was set up in the neighbouring district of Wayanad following the Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode.

In order to supervise prevention and surveillance efforts and properly handle emergency circumstances, the Wayanad district administration also established 15 core committees.

According to the administration, the vistrain that was discovered in the state was the Bangladesh variation, which spreads

from person to person and has a high fatality rate despite being less contagious.








