Animals can spread Nipah vito humans. Many nations in South and Southeast Asia have had Nipah vioutbreaks. Here are seven Nipah viprevention methods.

Fruit bat saliva and urine contain nipah virus. Drinking raw date palm sap can infect you. Cook or pasteurise palm sap before eating.



Please wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after touching animals or their environments. Use sanitiser with at least 60% alcohol.



Ensure that fruits and vegetables are washed thoroughly before consumption. Also, avoid consuming fruits that may have been partially eaten by animals.

Caring for Nipah virus-infected patients should use appropriate PPE, including gloves, masks, gowns, and goggles, to prevent exposure to bodily fluids.



Nipah viis often transmitted from fruit bats (flying foxes) to humans through direct contact with their saliva, urine, or faeces.



Stay updated on the latest information about Nipah vioutbreaks in your region. Follow the guidance of local health authorities to minimize the risk of infection.



Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or elbow when coughing or sneezing. Dispose of tissues properly and wash your hands afterwards.