Six Airbags Will NOT Be Mandatory For Cars: Nitin Gadkari

The government's stance aligns with its belief in empowering both manufacturers and consumers to make choices that best suit their needs. Initially, the plan to enforce the installation of six airbags in eight-seater vehicles was slated for October 1, 2022.



However, due to the prevailing global supply chain challenges impacting the automotive industry, this mandate was rescheduled to October 1, 2023.

Gadkari had earlier commented on this decision on Twitter, noting, "Considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario, it has been decided to implement the proposal mandating a minimum of 6 Airbags in Passenger Cars (M-1 Category) w.e.f 01st October 2023."

Airbags serve as crucial safety systems, mitigating the impact between vehicle occupants and the vehicle's structure during accidents, thereby reducing the risk of severe injuries.

'Totally absurd...' Udhayanidhi Stalin slams HM Amit Shah over 'Hindi is the uniting force of India' remarks

Sanatanis beware, INDIA bloc aims to abolish Sanatana Dharma: PM Modi in Madhya Pradesh

Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide