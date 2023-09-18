Sachin Tendulkar's Hindi Diwas Challenge: Can You Translate The Cricket Terms?

While many fans inquired if Google searches were permitted for answers, some enthusiasts shared their responses in the comment section. Tendulkar's storied career included 200 Test appearances, the highest by any player, wherein he amassed 15,921 runs at an impressive average of 53.78, featuring 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries, with his best score being 248*.

Additionally, the cricket maestro participated in 463 ODIs, accumulating 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83 and a strike rate of 86.23. His record boasts 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries, including a remarkable score of 200*, making him the first player to achieve an ODI double hundred. Sachin Tendulkar remains the highest run-scorer across both formats in international cricket.

In his exceptional career, Tendulkar also made a brief appearance in one T20I match, accumulating 10 runs. Across a total of 664 matches, he tallied 34,357 runs at an average of 48.52 and a strike rate exceeding 67, featuring 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries. Tendulkar stands as the highest run-scorer in the history of international cricket, and he is the sole player to have achieved 100 centuries at the international level.

During his illustrijourney, Tendulkar represented India in six Cricket World Cups, including his memorable involvement in the 2011 World Cup-winning squad.

Also Read:

Asia Cup 2023: Fans' ugly fist-fight after India vs Sri Lanka caught on camera; video goes viral - WATCH