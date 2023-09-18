IAS Officer Rohini Sindhuri Gets New Position After 7 Months Without Posting

The government, led by Siddaramaiah, has seen several transfers of IAS officers in recent times, with Rohini Sindhuri now being among the officials who have received new assignments.

Roopa IPS vs Rohini IAS war: Karnataka govt transfers both officers

After a gap of seven months, Rohini Sindhuri, along with IPS officer Roopa Divakar Moudgil, has been granted roles within the government. D.Roopa has been appointed as the Inspector General of the Internal Security Department.

Sindhuri-Roopa Feud

A heated feud was between senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Rohini Sindhuri and Indian Police Service (IPS) officer D. Roopa. It ignited when Roopa shared an image of Sindhuri with IAS officer Manivannan and JD-S MLARa Mahesh, sparking allegations linked to their previprofessional disputes.

'No Comments and Thank you Mysuru': Rohini Sidhuri's last official statement before leaving the district

Roopa posed 20 accusations, including revisiting the late IAS officer DK Ravi's case. Sindhuri retaliated, dismissing the claims and questioning Roopa's mental state, challenging her to name the three IAS officers she claimed to have sent particular photos.

Government intervention resulted in both officers being removed from their roles, and awaiting new assignments.

Both officers were removed from their posts, and transferred without specific roles.