Jawan Star Shah Rukh Khan Spotted With His Family At Mannat’S Terrace (WATCH VIDEO)

Since the film's debut in cinemas, fans have been obsessed with SRK's characters in 'Jawan'. Aside from the actor, people are crazy about his relationship with South Lady starlet Nayanthara, who made her Bollywood debut.

As the film's success grew, fans gathered outside Mannat to catch sight of the star. However, the actor did arrive at Mannat again, this time with his children, Suhana and Aryan. Instead of appearing on the balcony, SRK was seen lounging on the Mannat terrace with his children, Suhana and Aryan, in a viral video. However, it is unclear if the third lady in the video is Suhana or Gauri Khan.

About Jawan

'Jawan,' directed by Tamil director Atlee, was released globally in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 7. Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone specialise in the high-octane action thriller. At its core, 'Jawan' is a father-son narrative that exposes many social and political themes via its hero, played by Shah Rukh. Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Mukesh Chhabra all feature in the film, as does Sanjay Dutt in a cameo.