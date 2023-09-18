Who Was Rio Kapadia? Made In Heaven 2 Actor Passes Away At 66

ALSO READ: Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan spotted with his family at Mannat's terrace (WATCH VIDEO)

It is said and reported that this cremation will happen tomorrow, September 15, at the Shiv Dham Shamshan Bhumi in Goregaon. The late Chak De India actor has his wife, Maria Farah and two children, Aman and Veer.

Rio Kapadia has starred in several movies. In Chak De India, he played the role of a commentator. Besides Chak De India, Rio played intriguing roles in Dil Chahta Hai and Mardaani. His last reported character on the digital screens was in Made in Heaven season 2. He essayed the character of Mrunal Thakur's father.

The actor was active on Instagram until June this year. At the time, he shared a post revealing that he was holidaying in Paris. Sharing scenic photos from his trip, Rio wrote, "Back again to the final leg of the European trip! Back to Paris. Had to see Paris in the eve from the Eiffel tower and have some last dinners in the beautiful city."

He was holidaying in Switzerland. "Switzerland! Unbelievable beauty! Zurich, Mt. Titlis, Interlaken, Lucerne, Jungfraujoch (top of Europe) and the pride of standing next to Yash Chopraji's statue (a salute to him). I hv been there thrice but can go again and again and experience a new high!" he captioned the post.

