Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Eco-Conscious BBMP Bans Chemical Colours And Plastic

One of the prominent decisions made was the formation of a committee comprising officials from BBMP, the police, Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), and the Fire and Emergency Services Department.



This committee will play a pivotal role in overseeing the event, emphasizing the importance of collaboration among varidepartments. For the environmentally conscious, BBMP has taken steps to encourage the use of eco-friendly materials.



Pandals are encouraged to employ cloth and other sustainable materials for festive displays, provided they are set up on the day of the celebration near the idol placement site and removed after immersion. The guidelines also strongly advise against the use of chemical colors, thermocol, and Plaster of Paris for idol creation.

Ensuring safety during the festivities is a top priority, and BBMP has planned for it meticulously.



Barricades will be erected around lakes and artificial ponds designated for idol immersion, and lifeguards will be stationed at these sites. The installation of CCTV cameras and proper lighting will enhance security measures further.

In addition, strict police arrangements will be in place to prevent any untoward incidents during the processions. Authorities are actively discouraging the use of plastic in public spaces and have banned the use of flex banners during the celebrations.

Furthermore, the BBMP has set up 63 monitoring centers to oversee Ganesha idol installations and celebrations. Pandal organizers are required to seek permission from these single-window agencies, providing the necessary documents along with their applications.

BBMP's commitment to an orderly, eco-friendly, and safe Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in Bengaluru is evident in these measures. With a foon sustainability and public safety, the city is gearing up for a memorable and responsible festive season.

