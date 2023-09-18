Aditi Rao Hydari Shares A Photo For Rumored Partner Siddharth; Check Out Here

While they were co-starring in the Telugu movie Maha Samudram, there were numerdating rumours circulating around Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth. They allegedly fell in love on the movie set and have been together ever since. The couple is frequently photographed together at public events like Ponniyin Selvan's audio launch, Jubilee movie event, Sharwanand's wedding, etc., as well as on dates, out to lunch, at salons, driving to work together, and other activities.







In fact, Sid and Aditi's dance clip to the Tum Tum song became viral online in February. The Maha Samudram actress responded to remarks in a way that suggested they were dating by acting like a couple. Additionally, the pair addressed and inadvertently confirmed their dating rumours on multiple occasions. When the Tamil actor was asked about the dating rumours recently, he nearly immediately admitted to being in a relationship. It's not the first time either. Even Aditi blushed and crossed her hands when the paparazzi inquired about the veracity of the dating rumours. She then made a gesture with her lips sealed, indicating that she didn't want anyone to look askance at her and her partner.



