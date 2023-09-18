Damning CAG Report Slams Kerala Govt Amid Financial Crisis

Here are some of the highlights of the CAG report tabled in the Assembly:

1. Personal Income tax collection has not increased as much as before the COVID pandemic.

Growth in Personal Tax Revenue is 22.41% in 2021-22

Excise tax revenue decreased by Rs 489.17 crore

The growth rate of land tax revenue has declined sharply

5. GST revenue increased by Rs 4141 crore; The reason is because of higher sales

6. Rs 3135 crore increased in non-tax income; As lottery sales have increased

Rs 28,258 crore due for seizure; CAG calls for immediate government intervention

Departments do not report dues to the Revenue Department on time

68 cases of low GST assessment and irregularities, detected leading to Rs 49.35 crore loss

Rs 2.51 crore loss of revenue due to non-collection of additional security amount by the distillery

Rs 2.17 crore revenue lost due to illegal transfer of foreign liquor license.





Further details are awaited...



