Samosa To Pizza: 6 Most Popular Fast Foods In India

Samis a triangular-shaped fried or baked pastry filled with spicy potato and onion mix. Here are the 6 most popular fast foods in India.

In spicy besan liquid batter, veggies like potato, paneer, onions, and cucumber are dipped and then put in oil for frying.

A burger is a bun loaded with a tasty patty and cheese with veggies, steamed and dressed with lettuce, onions, and tomatoes.

French fries are deep-fried potato sticks, covered with salt and spicy peri-peri masala powder.

Manchurian is deep-fried cauliflower ball dipped in corn flour batter and covered with garlic, onion, green, red and soy sauce.

Pizza is usually the round, flattened base of dough which can be a thin crust or cheese burst, topped with veggies and cheese, chilli flakes and oregano seasonings.