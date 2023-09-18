Samosa To Pizza: 6 Most Popular Fast Foods In India

(MENAFN- Asianet) In India, you can see hawkers selling fast food on every street. Indian street food is famglobally for its taste, variety, and easy accessibility. Indian fast food is popular and relished in every part of the country with its unique touch. From Samto Pizza, here are the 6 most popular Fast Foods in India.
Samis a triangular-shaped fried or baked pastry filled with spicy potato and onion mix. Here are the 6 most popular fast foods in India.
In spicy besan liquid batter, veggies like potato, paneer, onions, and cucumber are dipped and then put in oil for frying.
A burger is a bun loaded with a tasty patty and cheese with veggies, steamed and dressed with lettuce, onions, and tomatoes.
French fries are deep-fried potato sticks, covered with salt and spicy peri-peri masala powder.
Manchurian is deep-fried cauliflower ball dipped in corn flour batter and covered with garlic, onion, green, red and soy sauce.
Pizza is usually the round, flattened base of dough which can be a thin crust or cheese burst, topped with veggies and cheese, chilli flakes and oregano seasonings.
