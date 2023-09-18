Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Witness Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's Endearing Romance In THIS Scene

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss season 17: Salman Khan is back; this year's theme is all about dil, dhimag aur dum (WATCH)

In this scene, Rocky reconciles with Rani and apologises for his rude behaviour and hurtful misbehaviour of his family. The line, Love hai toh sab hai, is a remarkable part of this scene, which was discussed during the success celebration bash of the film. Posting that scene on Instagram, a sweet caption by Karan mentioned the iconic dialogue of the film, "Bas love hai toh sab hai..#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani."

In the scene, Ranveer climbs up to a window to meet Alia and finally apologises for his rude behaviour and hurtful misbehaviour of his family. Given the portrayal of his character, Rocky, with persistent and childlike qualities, he resorts to holding onto the feet of Alia (Rani) when she initially declines to listen to him. This scene showcases their charming chemistry, emotional connection and romance. At the end, Rocky says, "Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani hai yaar it is not dandruff. Ki ek jahtke mein saaf ho

jaaye", as he hugs Alia tight.

Made on a budget of Rs 160 crores, this Karan Johar directorial is still running successfully at theatres and reportedly collected Rs 350 crores worldwide and became the sixth-highest-grossing Indian film and third-highest-grossing Hindi film. The film also marked the return of Karan Johar as a director after his 2016 filmDil Hai Mushkil and the second film of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh after Gully Boy.

ALSO READ: 'Jawan' box office collection Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan's movie to soon reach the Rs 700-crore mark worldwide