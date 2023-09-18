Nipah: Karnataka Government To Set Up Surveillance Units At Kerala-Karnataka Border Check Posts

Rapid response teams have also been deployed in all border districts, including a veterinarian. The government of Karnataka has directed that two beds with isolation facilities and one ICU facility should be prepared in all district hospitals, and necessary facilities, including PPE kits and oxygen supply, should be made efficient. The Karnataka government has directed that in cases of suspected Nipah cases, district medical authorities should be informed immediately, and if necessary, samples should be sent to the Bangalore National Institute of Virology (NIV).

As per the latest reports, the Kozhikode district has implemented new restrictions to prevent the spread of the Nipah virus.

The order was issued by District Collector A. Gita on Thursday and stated that gatherings or public events of any kind in the containment zones have been restricted.

The government offices were advised to establish work-from-home arrangements for their employees, while public parks and beaches in the containment zones will remain closed until further notice.

The public was advised to refrain from conducting functions in the district. Visitors are not allowed in hospitals. Only one person is allowed to be with the patient.