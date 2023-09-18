Shah Rukh Khan's Heartwarming Reaction To A 65-Year-Old Woman Dancing To Chaleya Wins Hearts Of Fans

ALSO READ: Mark Antony LEAKED: Vishal, SJ Suryah's film on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites

On some lucky days, Shah Rukh Khan fans can spot him standing outside his house, greeting his excited die-hard fans. On other days, the Badshah of Bollywood interacts with them on social media. Of late, SRK has been responding to all the love and appreciation he has been getting from his admirers across the globe for his film. One among them is a 65-year-old lady who could not stop herself and unabashedly was dancing to a trending song from Jawan, Chaleya.

In the video shared on X by a user, the woman is wearing a t-shirt with a shirt on top, which she paired with a pair of denim and shoes. Proving that age is just a number, the lady perfectly nailed the hook step of the song performed by King Khan in the movie. After dancing on it for a few seconds, she concluded the video by recreating the iconic open-arms pose of SRK.

When the video reached the My Name Is Khan actor, he was awestruck and blown away by her dedication and love for dance. Retweeting the video, SRK wrote,“Wow!!! Main bhi Chaleya Teri Ore. Big hug and love u."

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shah Rukh Khan to Hrithik Roshan-10 B-Town celebs who bring Ganpati home every year