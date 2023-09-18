Why Apple Is Facing Flak In France Over Iphone 12; Clue Lies In Radiation

In response to customer inquiries on this matter, employees have been directed to state that they have no information to share.

Furthermore, Apple's staff has been advised to decline any return or exchange requests for devices purchased more than two weeks ago, deviating from the company's standard return policy. If customers inquire about the safety of their phones, employees are instructed to affirm that Apple's products undergo rigorsafety testing.

France's digital minister has indicated that while the radiation levels of the iPhone 12 surpass EU standards, they remain significantly below dangerlevels. A software update is proposed as a remedy, and Apple is expected to respond within two weeks.

Apple has refuted the allegations and expressed its willingness to collaborate with the French government to demonstrate the iPhone 12's compliance with regulations.

In addition to France, Belgium has raised concerns about potential health risks associated with the iPhone 12. Germany's telecoms regulator also intends to investigate radiation concerns, with France's actions serving as a precedent for Europe.

It's worth noting that Apple had already been phasing out the iPhone 12, announcing the iPhone 15 lineup. However, France's stance raises concerns among existing iPhone 12 users, as the model had sold more than 100 million units within its first seven months of availability. Other European countries, including Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands, are also examining the iPhone 12's radiation levels in light of the French report.



