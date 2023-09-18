Asia Cup 2023: Colombo Weather Forecast; Rain Possibility Looms Over India Vs Bangladesh Super 4 Match

According to Accuweather, rain probabilities fluctuate between 32% and 61% on Friday. The toss is expected to occur at 2:30 PM, indicating a possible on-time start to the match. Precipitation chances remain under 40% between 1 PM IST and 3 PM IST. Nevertheless, after 3 PM, the likelihood of rain steadily increases until 6 PM. As the evening progresses, the rain probabilities gradually diminish.

Here's the hourly weather forecast for Colombo today:

1 PM: Temperature - 30 degrees Celsius, Rain Probability - 34%

2 PM: Temperature - 30 degrees Celsius, Rain Probability - 34%

3 PM: Temperature - 31 degrees Celsius, Rain Probability - 39%

4 PM: Temperature - 30 degrees Celsius, Rain Probability - 49%

5 PM: Temperature - 29 degrees Celsius, Rain Probability - 61%

6 PM: Temperature - 29 degrees Celsius, Rain Probability - 61%

7 PM: Temperature - 28 degrees Celsius, Rain Probability - 49%

8 PM: Temperature - 28 degrees Celsius, Rain Probability - 47%

9 PM: Temperature - 29 degrees Celsius, Rain Probability - 51%

10 PM: Temperature - 28 degrees Celsius, Rain Probability - 38%

11 PM: Temperature - 27 degrees Celsius, Rain Probability - 32%

With fluctuating rain probabilities throughout the day, both teams and cricket enthusiasts will be keeping a close eye on the weather conditions, hoping for uninterrupted cricket action.

