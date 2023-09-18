Haryana: Mobile Internet Suspended In Nuh Amidst MLA's Arrest Fearing Tension

The decision to suspend mobile inteservices was made in response to the current situation, as stated in the official order. Earlier, Haryana police arrested Congress MLA Mamman Khan, alleging his involvement in the Nuh violence that occurred on July 31.

The intesuspension order cited apprehensions of tension, agitation, potential damage to public and private property, and disturbances to public peace and tranquillity within the district.

The order emphasized that the misuse of inteservices could lead to disruptions in public utilities and law and order. It further highlighted the need to prevent the spread of misinformation and rumors on varisocial media platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, and others, which could facilitate the mobilization of agitators and demonstrators, potentially causing harm to lives and property through violent activities.

The order also clarified that it had been issued with careful consideration for public convenience, exempting individual SMS, mobile recharges, banking SMS, voice calls, and inteservices provided by broadband and lease lines for corporate and domestic households. This exemption aims to safeguard the state's commercial and financial interests and individuals' basic domestic needs. The order was issued in light of the emergent situation and after due consideration of these factors.