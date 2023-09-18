'A Haunting In Venice': Detailed Glance At Cast List And Characters Of Agatha Christie Thriller

ALSO READ: Mark Antony LEAKED: Vishal, SJ Suryah's film on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites

Maxime Gerard is played by Kyle Allen in the newest horror film. Hercule spends a lot of time questioning Maxime, one of the original suspects in the murder case. Allen gives a strong first impression in the movie trailer and promises to give a sophisticated and nuanced performance. He has already made appearances in a large number of other films and TV episodes, including The Path, American Horror Story: Apocalypse, and The In Between. Check out the trailer here:

In 'A Haunting in Venice', Olga Seminoff is portrayed by Camille Cottin. She works as a housekeeper and is renowned for being incredibly devoted. Other than that, there aren't many other facts about her character that are currently known, but viewers may anticipate her to be important to the plot. For her roles in House of Gucci, Les Éblouis, and Connasse, among many others, Camille Cottin is well-known.

In this movie, we also see Jude Hill as Leopold Ferrier, Jamie Dornan as Dr Leslie Ferrier, Kelly Reilly as Rowena Drake, Michelle Yeoh as Joyce Reynolds, Tina Fey as Ariadne Oliver, Riccardo Scamarcio as Vitale Portfolio, and Ali Khan as Nicholas Holland.

