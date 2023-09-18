Karnataka Govt Mandates Reading Of Indian Constitution's Preamble In Educational Institutions From Today

An impressive 2.27 crore participants, including people from Karnataka, India, and worldwide, have registered for this Preamble reading initiative. The Constitution's Preamble will be echoed in varioffices, spanning from panchayats to ministries. Even associations, corporations, multinational companies, government departments, and banks have enlisted for participation, committing to recite the Constitution's Preamble at their respective locations. District Collectors will spearhead this initiative.

The overwhelming support received for this program has been truly remarkable, with citizens from all corners of the country showing their enthusiasm. Below, you will find the text of the Constitution's Preamble, which is to be recited daily in schools and colleges:

Preamble of the Indian Constitution:

WE, THE PEOPLE OF INDIA, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a SOVEREIGN SOCIALIST SECULAR DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC and to secure to all its citizens:

JUSTICE, social, economic and political;

LIBERTY of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship;

EQUALITY of staand of opportunity;

and to promote among them all

FRATERNITY assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the Nation;

IN OUR CONSTITUENT ASSEMBLY this twenty-sixth day of November 1949, do HEREBY ADOPT, ENACT AND GIVE TO OURSELVES THIS CONSTITUTION.