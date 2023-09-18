'No, Stop': Nick Jonas Publically Slams A Fan Who Threw Harmful Object Onstage At Concert

ALSO READ: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom trailer OUT: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard starrer to hit theatres on THIS date

Despite the disruption, Nick maintained his professionalism and continued singing. However, the situation escalated when another fan threw a bracelet towards him. Attempting to persevere with the performance, the singer had to stop. He firmly addressed the unpleasant experience. While looking towards the fan responsible, he sternly said, "No, Stop."

The incident at The Tour caught the attention of fans and netizens on social media as a video capturing the moment went viral. In the VIRAL video, the Camp Rock star initially catches some items thrown his way. However, after a few initial attempts, he looked visibly irked and shook his head in disbelief, urging them to stop it.

The dangertrend of throwing items onstage at performers has increased in recent years. In June, pop sensation Bebe Rexha fell victim to this trend when she was struck in the face after a fan threw a mobile phone during a concert in New York. The impact left her with a visible bruise above her left eye. She was rushed to the hospital.

