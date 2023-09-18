Kanchipuram Sarees: 7 Places To Buy Kanjivaram Sarees In Kerala

Kanchipuram sarees are noted for their beautiful craftsmanship and sumptusilk fabric. The sarees are famacross South India, including Kerala.



M.G. Road in Kochi is a popular shopping district where you can find a variety of saree shops and boutiques. Look for reputed stores that specialize in silk sarees.

Trivandrum has several boutiques and shops that offer a wide range of sarees, including Kanchipuram silk sarees. Lulu Mall in Trivandrum is also a good shopping destination.



Thrissur, known as the cultural capital of Kerala, has numersaree shops where you can find Kanchipuram sarees. Try exploring the markets in this city for authentic options.



Kozhikode, also known as Calicut, has a thriving textile industry. You can find a variety of silk sarees, including Kanchipuram sarees, in the shops and showrooms here.



Palakkad is known for its handwoven silk sarees. While you may not find as many Kanchipuram sarees as in other cities, you can explore local boutiques for unique silk options.



Kannur is another place in Kerala where you can find silk sarees, although the availability of Kanchipuram sarees may vary.



Kanchipuram sarees may also be bought online from trusted sellers. Online storefronts for several popular saree brands let you shop from home.

