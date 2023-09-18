Earth To Mars: 8 Planets And Their Atmospheres

(MENAFN- Asianet) Scale height tellshow fast the air pressure (the weight of the air) changes as we go up. It's like climbing a hill; some hills are steep, and others are gentle. For Earth, the air pressure decreases quite gently as we go up, like a gradual slope. But on other planets, like Venus, the air pressure drops steeply, like a steep hill
Earth to Mars are 8 planets with varying atmospheres. Vehas a dense one, Pluto's is incredibly thin, and the others fall in between
Mercury's atmosphere is very thin, almost negligible, with a scale height of just 2.6 kilometers (1.6 miles) which means atmospheric pressure decreases every 2.6 kms as we go up
Its scale height is approximately 15.9 kilometers (9.9 miles). This means that the atmospheric pressure decreases significantly with altitude over a relatively short distance
Earth's scale height is about 8.5 kilometers (5.3 miles). This means that the atmospheric pressure decreases by a factor of e for every 8.5 kilometers you go up
Its scale height is approximately 10.8 kilometers (6.7 miles). Despite this, it is still thick enough to have a noticeable effect on weather and climate
Jupiter has a massive and deep atmosphere. Its scale height is around 27 kilometers (16.8 miles), making it much thicker than Earth's atmosphere
Saturn's atmosphere is also quite thick, with a scale height of approximately 59.5 kilometers (37 miles). It is substantially thicker than Earth's atmosphere
Uranus
has even thicker atmospheres, with scale heights of about 27 kilometers (16.8 miles)
Neptune has a very thick atmosphere with a scale height of
19 kilometers (11.8 miles)
Pluto's scale height is extremely small, measuring just about 1.2 kilometers (0.75 miles). This means that Pluto's atmosphere is incredibly sparse very different from Earth's
