Prime Minister Chairs Qatar's Delegation At Gcc Foreign Ministers Coordination Meeting

New York: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the delegation of the State of Qatar in the coordination meeting of the foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, which was held today on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.



The meeting discussed ways to strengthen fraternal relations between the GCC countries and the latest developments in regional and international situations, especially in Morocco, Libya, Sudan, Yemen and the occupied Palestinian territories.

Also, the meeting discussed the call on the Republic of Iraq to take seriand urgent steps to address the negative effects of the developments resulting from the ruling of the Federal Supreme Court regarding the agreement concluded in 2012 between the State of Kuwait and the Republic of Iraq on the regulation of maritime navigation in Khor Abdullah.

The meeting was attended by Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HE the Prime Minister and Their Highnesses and Excellencies members of the GCC states' delegations.