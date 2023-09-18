Acc Pays Farmers Affected By Fmd Jd620k In Loans During 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 18 (Petra) -- The Agricultural Credit Corporation (ACC) has paid a total of JD620,000 in interest-free loans for 38 cow breeders affected by the foot-and-mouth (FMD) viduring 2023, according to Director General of ACC Mohammad Dogan.
He told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Monday that the loans, which had a ceiling of JD40,000, will contribute to the rehabilitation of farms affected by the epidemic and to help farmers restart their farms.
Dogan called on affected cow breeders who wish to benefit from these loans to visit the closest ACC branch as quickly as possible to complete the procedures for obtaining loans, pointing out that the lending plan for this year is nearing completion.
Instructions for the compensation bylaw for farmers affected by agricultural risks for 2023 were issued in the official gazette on Sunday.
The bylaw's legislation clarified that the Agricultural Risk Management Fund Law includes compensation for damages, risks, and diseases to plants and animals, whatever their type. The minister shall form one or more committees called the "Damage Inspection Committee," which undertakes the tasks of physical inspection of the affected farm and the preparation of a technical inspection report.
