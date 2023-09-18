Palestinian Delegation Visits Stamp Museum

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 18 (Petra) - A delegation from Palestine's telecommunications and postal sector regulatory authority has visited the Stamp Museum in Muqabalayn area, Amman.
During their visit to Jordan for cooperation in the postal field, the delegates were given a tour of the exhibition hall. They received a detailed explanation of the museum's historical development, which included information on the varistages of issuing Jordanian stamps since the Emirate of Transjordan's founding in 1920, according to a statement released Monday by the Jordan Post Company.
The delegates were also shown collectibles of wired and wireless communications devices, as well as old postal stamps.
At the end of the tour, the delegation members noted that the museum showcases Jordan's cultural significance through the stamps on display, particularly those related to Palestine.
MENAFN18092023000117011021ID1107088160
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.