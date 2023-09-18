Ray Dalio says new investors to obtain varied portfolio as financial, geopolitical crosswinds continue

(MENAFN) US billionaire Ray Dalio declares that new stockholders must obtain a varied portfolio as financial and geopolitical crosswinds continue.



“I would like to have diversification, because what I don’t know is going to be much greater than what I do know,” Dalio declared, creator of one of the biggest investment funds in the whole world, Bridgewater Associates.



“Diversification can reduce your risk without reducing them sharply, if you know how to do it well,” he stated at the Milken Institute Asia Summit in Singapore last week.



“Pay attention to the implications of the great disruptions that are going to take place because the world will be radically different in five years. And it’s going to become radically different year by year,” he clarified.



The artificial intelligence evolution has caught the hedge fund director' eye as well, but Dalio declared that he advises stockholders to put money in firms that acquire this fresh technology, instead of those making them.



“It’s like going through a time warp. We’re going to be in a different world. And the disruptors will be disrupted,” Dalio noted. “I don’t need to pick those who are creating the new technologies. I need to really pick those who are using the new technologies in the best possible way.”

