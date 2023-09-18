Erdogan asks Musk to consider Turkey for Tesla gigafactory

(MENAFN) President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made a formal request to Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, urging him to consider Turkey as the prospective location for Tesla's next gigafactory. This request was conveyed through a meeting held on Sunday and was reported by Turkey's state-owned news agency, Anadolu.



During their discussion, President Erdogan expounded on Turkey's technological advancements, emphasizing Ankara's notable achievements in the realms of technology, the "Digital Turkey" vision, and the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy. The country's commitment to technological innovation and progress was a central point of Erdogan's message.



In addition to advocating for Turkey as the preferred site for Tesla's next factory, President Erdogan also explored potential collaboration opportunities with SpaceX, another company led by Elon Musk. He expressed optimism that such opportunities could arise within the context of Turkey's ambitious space program, highlighting Turkey's aspirations in the field of aerospace.



As of now, there has been no official response or comment from Elon Musk regarding the outcomes of these discussions. Notably, Musk was observed entering the Turkish House skyscraper, situated opposite the United Nations headquarters, on Sunday while accompanied by his son.

