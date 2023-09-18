President Tinubu Pays Tribute To Tunji Braithwaite On His Posthumous 90Th Birthday

President Bola Tinubu expresses his heartfelt tribute to the memory of the legal luminary and political stalwart, Tunji Braithwaite, on the commemoration of his posthum90th birthday on September 17, 2023.

The President honors the legacy of this foremost human rights advocate, whose courage, wisdom, and unswerving dedication to democracy left an indelible mark on the lives of countless individuals.

As a patriot who played a pivotal role during Nigeria's long and treacherroad to sustainable democracy and the return to civilian-led governance, President Tinubu fondly recalls standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Mr. Braithwaite in the trenches.



“Tunji's tireless efforts, spanning across multiple decades, have significantly contributed to shaping the contours of democratic governance and the progress that we enjoy today,” the President affirms.

President Tinubu urges Mr. Braithwaite's family, friends, associates, and fellow progressive-minded Nigerians to reflect on the democratic principles that uniteand to pledge an unwavering commitment to safeguarding them at any cost.

He prays that the sacrifices of heroes like Tunji Braithwaite continue to reverberate into the future for a better country and that such will never been in vain.

