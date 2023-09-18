Acko Launches A Brand-New Campaign Directed By Rajkumar Hirani

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, September 18, 2023: After disrupting the way Indians buy Auto Insurance, ACKO, the tech-first insurer, has launched its breakthrough Health Insurance Product - ACKO Platinum Health Plan. This plan has innovative features like 100% bill payment, no room rent capping, zero waiting period, and more.
To launch its best-in-class Health Insurance product, ACKO brings back two iconic characters of Munna Bhai and Circuit. Directed by the renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, the campaign titled "Health Insurance ki Subah ho Gayi Mamu" sees Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi reprise their original roles and question the current Health Insurance system.
Speaking at the launch, Ashish Mishra, EVP- Marketing, ACKO, said, "Munna and Circuit have always challenged the staquo in their unique style. This fits perfectly with what we have also been trying to do at ACKO. While building the product, we genuinely focused on simplifying health insurance and removing all the pain points that customers have to face. We are grateful to Mr. Hirani for bringing his unique style of storytelling of explaining complex issues easily, to this ad campaign. We would also like to thank our partners at Leo Burnett, who have worked tirelessly to bring this to life."
The whole campaign does complete justice to the two characters and brings alive their chemistry and iconic banter. What's also interesting is that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the release of Munnabhai MBBS.
The series of ad films will foon educating the audience on zero waiting period, 100 percent bill payment, the benefits of providing full disclosures of ailments for a stress-free claim process, and ease of filing claims.
Vikram Pandey, National Creative Director Leo Burnett India, says, "This was one of those ideas that everyone thought was fantastic but unachievable. Munna-Circuit helping people by challenging the age-old norms of the Health Insurance category seemed perfect. But getting Sanju, Arshad, and Raju Hirani to create the next episode of the Munna Bhai series, that too for an advertising campaign, seemed impossible."
"Luckily, in ACKO, we have a brave marketing team that works withas partners. They pulled all the stops to make this happen. When we got the trio together, they were equally excited to be back again. It was the most amazing shoot I have been part of. Watching their chemistry play out was an absolute treat for a Bollywood buff like me. I am sure the audience will enjoy it as much as I did. Bole toh maja aane wala hai, maamu!” he added.
About ACKO:
ACKO is the tech first insurance company with its entire operations offered through the digital platform. Founded in 2016 by Varun Dua and Ruchi Deepak, ACKO's entire process is designed to provide a better customer experience and to eliminate the pain points associated with the traditional model, with processes that require zero paperwork, from purchase and claims to renewals. ACKO has pioneered the direct-to-consumer auto insurance space in the country. It also has one of the largest market shares in embedded insurance products like mobility and gadget insurance in partnership with 50+ leading players in the inteecosystem such as Ola, Oyo, redBus, Zomato, HDB Financial Services and Urban Company. Within two years of its launch, ACKO's Group Health Insurance product has on-boarded 200+ new age, people-first companies including Swiggy, Razorpay, and CRED and insured nearly 8+ lac lives. In a span of 5 years of operations, the company has distributed insurance policies to over 78+ Mn unique customers and issued 1 Bn+ insurance policies.
