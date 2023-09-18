Kerala News LIVE: Nipah Virus: Educational Institutions To Remain Closed For 2 Days In Kozhikode

(MENAFN- Asianet) 8.17 AM: Nipah scare: BDS student admitted in Thiruvananthapuram tests negative
In a relief for Thiruvananthapuram, the student who was under observation after showing symptoms of the Nipah vihas tested negative. The test was carried out at the Institute of Advanced Virology (IAV) in Thonnakkal.
According to the authorities, the student's condition is stable and was suffering from a normal fever only.
8.10 AM:
Nipah virus: Educational institutions to shut for 2 days in Kozhikode
In the wake of the Nipah vispread, the Kozhikode district collector has announced a two-day holiday for educational institutions (including anganwadis and madrassas), that is on Thursday and Friday. However, the university exams will be conducted as per the schedule.
MENAFN18092023007385015968ID1107088143
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.