Kerala News LIVE: Nipah Virus: Educational Institutions To Remain Closed For 2 Days In Kozhikode

In a relief for Thiruvananthapuram, the student who was under observation after showing symptoms of the Nipah vihas tested negative. The test was carried out at the Institute of Advanced Virology (IAV) in Thonnakkal.

According to the authorities, the student's condition is stable and was suffering from a normal fever only.

Nipah virus: Educational institutions to shut for 2 days in Kozhikode

In the wake of the Nipah vispread, the Kozhikode district collector has announced a two-day holiday for educational institutions (including anganwadis and madrassas), that is on Thursday and Friday. However, the university exams will be conducted as per the schedule.