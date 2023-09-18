AR Rahman's Team Reaches Out To People Via E-Mail Who Were Denied Entry At Chennai Concert

ALSO READ: MTV VMAs 2023 Winners: 'Anti-Hero' singer Taylor Swift takes home four major awards; read details

AR Rahman collaborated with ACTC Events on his "Marakuma Nenjam" concert. On September 10, the function was held in Chennai's Adityaram Palace.

Poor crowd management was blamed on Rahman and ACTC Events. Women were allegedly molested, children were evicted, elderly individuals were hurt, and some fans who had tickets were denied entry to the arena. Rahman urged followers to contact his staff and discuss the inconvenience they encountered in a post on X (previously Twitter).







After the show, Rahman faced a lot of criticism. Rahman and Khatija, his daughters, defended him on social media. In his interview with The Hindu, he said, "We will face this and fix it, because every soul is important to me. I told my son (AR Ameen) this: anything that we do in partnership, people do not look at the partnership, they look at us. The partnerships might disappear, but we will remain. I now have to think beyond just the musical aspects of a concert. We will, hopefully, not let this happen ever again."

Actor Karthi, singers Haricharan and Rakshitha, composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, and actor Khushbu all supported AR Rahman.

