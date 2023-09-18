Mount Fuji To Mount Kilimanjaro-8 Active Volcanoes In The World

Numeractive volcanoes exist worldwide, but eight well-known ones have been active recently.



Popocatépetl is an active volcano near MexCity. It has erupted multiple times in recent years, and Mexican authorities closely monitor its activity.



Located in the state of Washington, Mount St. Helens is known for its eruption in 1980, which was the deadliest and most economically destructive volcanic event in U.S. history.

Mount Fuji is Japan's highest and most iconic volcano, located on Honshu Island. While it has not erupted since 1707, it is still considered an active volcano.



Located on Java, Mt Merapi is one of Indonesia's most active volcanoes. It has erupted frequently in recent decades, posing a significant hazard to nearby communities.



Mt Kilimanjaro is the highest mountain in Africa and a dormant stratovolcano. While it is not currently active, it can erupt again.



Mount Teide is located in Tenerife, one of the Canary Islands in Spain. It is an active stratovolcano and the highest point in Spain.

Located near Naples, Mount Vesuvis famfor its catastrophic eruption in 79 AD, which buried the ancient city of Pompeii.



Eyjafjallajökull gained international attention with its eruption in 2010, which disrupted European air travel due to ash clouds.

