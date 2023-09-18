Azerbaijani State Security Service Lab Establishes Identities Of 13 Slain Individuals

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The genetic
laboratory established within the Main Military Medical Department
of the State Security Service has identified 13 out of 25 dead,
Colonel General Ali Naghiyev, head of the Security Service of
Azerbaijan and chairman of the State Commission for Prisoners of
War, Hostages and Missing Citizens said, Trend reports.
He spoke at an international conference on "Strengthening
national and global efforts to determine the fate of missing
persons".
"The relevant order of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the creation of a genetic laboratory at
the Main Military Medical Department of the State Security Service
with the allocated funds and equipping it with the most modern
equipment once again confirm that the head of state attaches great
importance to this sphere," he said.
He also noted that the remains of 13 out of 25 people have been
identified in the genetic laboratory created at the Military
Medical Department of Azerbaijani State Security Service.
The State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing
Citizens is organizing an international conference on September 18
in Baku on "Enhancement of national and international efforts aimed
at clarifying the fates of missing persons" with the participation
of former heads of state and government of foreign countries,
representatives of international organizations, including
structures operating in the humanitarian sphere, as well as
international political experts.
