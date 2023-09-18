Azerbaijani State Security Service Lab Establishes Identities Of 13 Slain Individuals

He spoke at an international conference on "Strengthening national and global efforts to determine the fate of missing persons".

"The relevant order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the creation of a genetic laboratory at the Main Military Medical Department of the State Security Service with the allocated funds and equipping it with the most modern equipment once again confirm that the head of state attaches great importance to this sphere," he said.

He also noted that the remains of 13 out of 25 people have been identified in the genetic laboratory created at the Military Medical Department of Azerbaijani State Security Service.

The State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens is organizing an international conference on September 18 in Baku on "Enhancement of national and international efforts aimed at clarifying the fates of missing persons" with the participation of former heads of state and government of foreign countries, representatives of international organizations, including structures operating in the humanitarian sphere, as well as international political experts.