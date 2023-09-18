Azerbaijan Reveals Burial Place Of National Hero (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The burial
place of the national hero of Azerbaijan, Riyad Ahmadov, who was
considered to be a missing person, has been revealed, the head of
the Azerbaijani State Security Service and Chairman of the State
Commission of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing
Citizens, Colonel General Ali Naghiyev said, Trend reports.
Naghiyev made the remark at the "Strengthening national and
global efforts to determine the fate of missing persons"
conference.
The remains of 10 more Azerbaijani citizens (nine military
servicemen and one civilian) have been identified on the eve of the
above conference.
Will be updated
