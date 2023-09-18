Dialogue Between Azerbaijan And Armenia To Maximize Obtaining Details On Missing Persons

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Strengthening
the dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia will allow Azerbaijan
to get the maximum amount of information to search for missing
persons, former Moldovan Prime Minister Chiril Gaburici said during
an international conference on "Enhancing national and
international efforts to clarify the fates of missing persons",
Trend reports.
He said the number of missing people in Azerbaijan is
approaching 4,000.
"In order to help the families of the missing find their
relatives, there are several ways. First of all, it is important to
improve communication between the conflicting parties. Information
exchange plays a crucial role in this situation," Gaburici
remarked.
He also emphasized that it is important to provide ongoing
support to the families of the missing.
"Uncertainty about the fate of their loved ones has a serious,
extremely traumatic impact on their mental and physical health," he
added.
He noted that the global community does not pay enough attention
to the topic of missing people. Therefore, it is necessary for as
many people as possible to start discussing this issue at the
global level.
