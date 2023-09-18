Dialogue Between Azerbaijan And Armenia To Maximize Obtaining Details On Missing Persons

He said the number of missing people in Azerbaijan is approaching 4,000.

"In order to help the families of the missing find their relatives, there are several ways. First of all, it is important to improve communication between the conflicting parties. Information exchange plays a crucial role in this situation," Gaburici remarked.

He also emphasized that it is important to provide ongoing support to the families of the missing.

"Uncertainty about the fate of their loved ones has a serious, extremely traumatic impact on their mental and physical health," he added.

He noted that the global community does not pay enough attention to the topic of missing people. Therefore, it is necessary for as many people as possible to start discussing this issue at the global level.