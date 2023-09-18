Armenian Hype Of Karabakh's Blockade Fails - Caspian Institute For Strategic Studies Ceo

"Now there is no "blockade", "mass starvation," or "genocide"-the propaganda husk has come off. As much as the separatists and their lobbyists did not hinder the opening of the Aghdam-Khankendi road, this transportation artery finally started working. At the same time, traffic on the Lachin road was opened with observance of border and customs procedures established by Azerbaijani legislation," he emphasized.

Moreover, the separatists in Karabakh finally submitted to Azerbaijan's conditions and agreed to the simultaneopening of the Lachin road and the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

Thus, the separatist leaders stated that they decided to accept the joint proposal of the Khankendi office of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the command of the Russian peacekeepers on simultanetransportation of food by ICRC vehicles along the Lachin road and the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

In fact, there was an agreement on the simultaneopening of these routes as early as September 1. The separatists expediently delayed this process.

Also, the vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) crossed the Lachin border checkpoint parallel to the Aghdam-Khankendi road without hindrance on September 18.