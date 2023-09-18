Hombale Films Shares Statement On Release Date Of Prashanth Neel's Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire!

Sharing the post on social media, Hombale Films captioned, "We deeply appreciate your unwavering support for #Salaar. With consideration, we must delay the original September 28 release due to unforeseen circumstances. Please understand this decision is made with care, as we're committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience. Our team is working tirelessly to meet the highest standards. The new release date will be revealed in due course. Stay withas we make the final touches on #SalaarCeaseFire and thank you for being a part of this incredible journey.

#SalaarComingSoon "

Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire is undoubtedly the most anticipated film, and with the massive response to the teaser and the posters, everyone was eagerly awaiting the film. Following the response to the teaser and the massive buzz around the film, the makers are ensuring to deliver a larger-than-life and unforgettable cinematic experience in all formats.